Lee Hodges posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Lee Hodges hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hodges finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.