Kyle Westmoreland putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Westmoreland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Kyle Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Kyle Westmoreland at 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Westmoreland chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.