Kevin Yu rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Yu finished his day tied for 19th at 10 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Kevin Yu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Yu's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

Yu hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 584-yard par-5 14th. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.