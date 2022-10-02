Kevin Streelman putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Kevin Streelman's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 84 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Streelman hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.