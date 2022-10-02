Kevin Roy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Roy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Roy finished his day in 76th at 1 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Roy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Roy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Roy chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to even-par for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Roy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Roy chipped in his fifth from 9 yards, scoring a par. This kept Roy at 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Roy to 3 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Roy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 2 over for the round.