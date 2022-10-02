Keegan Bradley comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bradley finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Keegan Bradley hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.