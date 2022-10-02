  • Keegan Bradley comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley rolls in 11-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the final round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.