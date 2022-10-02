-
Justin Lower putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
October 02, 2022
Highlights
Justin Lower goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Lower had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lower's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lower had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lower's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Lower got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Lower hit his 139 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.
