Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Bramlett hit his 115 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Bramlett's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bramlett's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.