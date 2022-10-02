John Huh shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

John Huh hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Huh's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.