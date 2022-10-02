Joel Dahmen rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dahmen finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Joel Dahmen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Joel Dahmen at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th Dahmen hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Dahmen at 2 under for the round.