Henrik Norlander comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Norlander finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Henrik Norlander had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Norlander's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.