Hayden Buckley shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 19th at 10 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 291 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Buckley had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 7 under for the round.