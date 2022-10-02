Greyson Sigg shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Sigg's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Sigg's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Sigg had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.