Garrick Higgo shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day in 3rd at 16 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Higgo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgo had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.