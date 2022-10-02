Erik Barnes comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Erik Barnes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Barnes finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Erik Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Erik Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Barnes missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barnes hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Barnes chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Barnes had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.