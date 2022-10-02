Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grillo had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and one putting. This dropped Grillo to 2 under for the day.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.