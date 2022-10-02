Dylan Wu shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Wu hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.