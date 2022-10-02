Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Frittelli's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Frittelli's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 under for the round.