Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.