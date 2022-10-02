Dean Burmester putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Dean Burmester hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burmester finished his day in 4th at 15 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; and Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Dean Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dean Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burmester chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Burmester reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burmester reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 5 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Burmester hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Burmester to 5 under for the round.