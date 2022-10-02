Davis Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Davis Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Thompson chipped in his third shot from 105 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Thompson's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.