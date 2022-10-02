Davis Riley rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Riley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Riley finished his day tied for 19th at 10 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Davis Riley got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Riley's 134 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.