Cody Gribble shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Cody Gribble hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Gribble hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gribble's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gribble got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gribble to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Gribble suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gribble at 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Gribble reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to even for the round.