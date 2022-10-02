Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Bezuidenhout hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.