Chris Stroud finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Stroud hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

Stroud got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stroud's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Stroud got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stroud's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at even-par for the round.