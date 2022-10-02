Chris Kirk putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Chris Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kirk's 175 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 under for the round.