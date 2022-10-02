Carson Young shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Carson Young hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Young finished his day in 77th at 2 over; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Young hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Young had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.