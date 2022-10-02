Callum Tarren shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Callum Tarren hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Tarren's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Tarren chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Tarren had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.