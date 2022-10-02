C.T. Pan putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 sixth, C.T. Pan's 161 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Pan's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.