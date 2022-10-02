Brice Garnett putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brice Garnett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Brice Garnett had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett's tee shot went 155 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Garnett's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Garnett hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.