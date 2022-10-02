Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brian Stuard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stuard had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

Stuard got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.