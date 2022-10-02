Brandon Wu putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Brandon Wu's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Wu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.