Brandon Matthews shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brandon Matthews hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Matthews had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Matthews hit an approach shot from 70 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Matthews chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matthews to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Matthews's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Matthews hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthews to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Matthews chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 4 under for the round.