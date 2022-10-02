Ben Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 95 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.