Ben Griffin shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Griffin's 140 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.