Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 67th at 3 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Smotherman hit his 92 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Smotherman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smotherman to even-par for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Smotherman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Smotherman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.