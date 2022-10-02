Austin Eckroat shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Austin Eckroat hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Eckroat had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Eckroat had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Eckroat to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Eckroat's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Eckroat's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

Eckroat got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Eckroat to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Eckroat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.