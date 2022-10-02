Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Putnam hit his 90 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Putnam at even for the round.