Alejandro Tosti finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tosti finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

At the par-5 third, Tosti chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tosti hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Tosti hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Tosti to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Tosti got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Tosti to 1 under for the round.

Tosti got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tosti to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Tosti hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tosti to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Tosti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tosti to even for the round.