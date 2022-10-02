-
Alejandro Tosti finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Monday qualifier Alejandro Tosti makes first TOUR cut at Sanderson Farms
Argentina's Alejandro Tosti reacts to his first PGA TOUR made cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship after prevailing through a Monday qualifier playoff earlier in the week.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tosti finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.
At the par-5 third, Tosti chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tosti to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tosti hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tosti to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Tosti hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Tosti to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Tosti got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Tosti to 1 under for the round.
Tosti got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tosti to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Tosti hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tosti to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Tosti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tosti to even for the round.
