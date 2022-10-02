Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Svensson's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Svensson hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Svensson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.