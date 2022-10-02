Adam Long putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Adam Long hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Long had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.