Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 45th at 6 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.