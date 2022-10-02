Aaron Rai putts himself to an even-par final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Rai hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Sepp Straka and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 17 under; Garrick Higgo is in 3rd at 16 under; and Dean Burmester is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Aaron Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Rai's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Rai hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to even for the round.