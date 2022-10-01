Zecheng Dou putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Zecheng Dou hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Dou finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Zecheng Dou hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zecheng Dou to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Dou hit his 106 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dou hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Dou had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 4 under for the round.