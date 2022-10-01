William McGirt putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

William McGirt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, William McGirt hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGirt had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.