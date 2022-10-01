Will Gordon putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Will Gordon hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gordon finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Will Gordon had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Gordon hit his 119 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.