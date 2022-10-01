-
Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Ground Rules
Vince Whaley's ball ends up under grandstand at Sanderson Farms
During the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit is approach shot on the 18th hole underneath a grandstand near the green. Tournament official Clay Neely explains the ruling and how Whaley was able to save par.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Whaley chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
