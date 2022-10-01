Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Whaley chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.