Trevor Cone shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Trevor Cone hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Cone's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Cone had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cone had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Cone's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cone chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Cone reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Cone chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.