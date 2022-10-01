  • Thomas Detry shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes and Thomas Detry both finished Friday at 10-under for the tournament, placing them in a tie for the lead heading into the weekend.
    Round Recaps

    Hughes, Detry lead the pack at 10-under at Sanderson Farms

