Thomas Detry shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Thomas Detry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Detry got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Detry chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 1 over for the round.

At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Detry got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Detry to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 2 over for the round.