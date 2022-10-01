Taylor Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Moore's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.